Scam artist admits 'Americans are idiots'

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa detectives have been receiving a lot of reports recently, about a classic scam.



Basically, the caller says you have a computer virus and for money, they can help.



So many people are getting this call in our area, that even two financial crimes investigators for TPD have had their phones ring. One of those investigators tells us she knew right away.



"As soon as he started talking, basically, because I do this every day," the investigator said.



She told the scammer about her job and that didn't scare the scammer at all.



"Americans are idiots," the scammer reportedly said. "You're the dumbest country. We get folks from your country every day. When I hang up with you, I'm going to call somebody else, and I'm going to get somebody else."



Since these scammers generally live out of the country, there isn't much police can do.



Remember, just hang up the phone when you receive this call. Police add some people in the Tulsa area have given out their personal information.