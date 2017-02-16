The logo 'G20 Germany 2017' is lit up outside the World Conference Center in Bonn, Germany, Wednesday, Feb 15 2017. The foreign minister of the G20 countries are meeting Feb. 16 and 17, 2017 in Bonn. (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP)

By Glenn Schroeder

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister says his country expects to have a productive relationship with the Trump administration and is optimistic that U.S.-Saudi cooperation can overcome challenges in the Middle East.

"We look forward to working with the Trump administration on all issues," Adel al-Jubeir said.

"We are very very optimistic about our ability to resolve issues in the region."

Jubeir made the comments on Thursday at the top of a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who is on his first overseas trip as America's top diplomat.

Jubeir did not elaborate but Saudi Arabia has deep concerns about Iran's increasing assertiveness in the region and he and Tillerson were to attend larger meetings on the crises in Yemen and Syria on the sidelines of a gathering of foreign ministers from the Group of 20 world powers in nearby Bonn.

In a meeting on Yemen with Jubeir and the foreign ministers of Britain, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, Tillerson did not respond to a reporter's question about the Trump administration's proposed travel ban for citizens of seven mainly Muslim nations.