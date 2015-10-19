Sand Springs, Sperry police chases result in fatalities

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:38 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016
By Don Bishop
Two police chases turn out to be fatality accidents.
A chase near 3600 North Peoria Avenue ended when a vehicle rolled over during a chase by Sperry police around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The other fatality happened on the Keystone Expressway.
That's where a driver's eastbound vehicle overturned into the center median near the Quanah Avenue exit.
Sand Springs police had been chasing the driver who was suspected of shoplifting at the Walmart on Highway 97.
Two other people were injured in that accident around 1:05 a.m. Wednesday.
The victims' names have not been released.
