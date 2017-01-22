Samsung: Problem batteries from 2 manufacturers

Samsung Electronics's mobile president Koh Dong-jin speaks during a press conference at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday that problems with the design and manufacturing of batteries in its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones caused them to overheat and burst into fire. (Choi Jae-koo/Yonhap via AP)

By Don Bishop

A cell phone maker zeroes in on the cause of some battery fires.

Samsung Electronics says that tests of more than 200,000 Galaxy Note 7 smartphones found defects in two sets of batteries from two different manufacturers that made the phones prone to catch fire.



Samsung's mobile division president, Koh Dong-jin says the company would use what it learned from its investigations to improve lithium ion battery safety for the industry.