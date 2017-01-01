Samaje Perine leaving Oklahoma, declares for NFL draft

Fresh off passing Billy Sims to become the school's all-time leading rusher, Perine used Instagram and twitter to confirm the news.
"After much considerawtion, I have decided to enter the 2017 NGL Draft," Perine wrote.
Perine and Baker Mayfield lead the Sooners to a 35-19 Sugar Bowl win over Auburn at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans Monday night.
"Playing for Oklahoma has been an incredible experience" Perine continued. I am so grateful for the opportunity and everyone who has been a part of it." Perine went on to tell the fans "I can't express how much I appreciate all of your support these past three years."
