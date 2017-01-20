Follow us on

Posted: 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

Russian cybersecurity manager arrested for treason

Ruslan Stoyanov was arrested in December

Russian political elites revel in Trump's inauguration
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a government meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

By Glenn Schroeder

A manager in charge of investigating hacking attacks at Russia's biggest cybersecurity firm has been arrested, the company said Wednesday.

Kaspersky Lab on Wednesday confirmed reports in Russia's respected Kommersant newspaper that Ruslan Stoyanov, head of its computer incidents investigations unit, was arrested in December.

Kommersant said that Stoyanov was arrested along with a senior Russian FSB intelligence officer and that they both face charges of treason.

Kaspersky's spokeswoman, Maria Shirokova, said in a statement that Stoyanov's arrest "has nothing to do with Kaspersky Lab and its operations."

She said the company has no details of the charges Stoyanov faces, but added that the investigation dates back to the time before Stoyanov was hired by Kaspersky.

Stoyanov's previous jobs, listed on the LinkedIn website, include a position at the Cyber Crime Unit at the Russian Interior Ministry in the early 2000s.

