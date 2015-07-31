Road work begins on Monday in Tulsa

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:00 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017
Tulsa, Okla. —
Drivers, more road work is starting in Tulsa.
Beginning on Monday, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will start a $31 Million bridge replacement project.
This will take place at the 145th East Avenue bridge over Interstate 44. KRMG's told workers will also widen a one-mile stretch of I-44 from four to 6 lanes.
Drivers tell us it's about time.
"It has been needed for a long time," one driver said. "I'm grateful they are doing it."
For reference, the work will be done Monday through Thursday, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Work is expected to be completed in late spring of 2018.
