Road work begins on Monday in Tulsa

By Michael Purdy

Drivers, more road work is starting in Tulsa.

Beginning on Monday, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will start a $31 Million bridge replacement project.

This will take place at the 145th East Avenue bridge over Interstate 44. KRMG's told workers will also widen a one-mile stretch of I-44 from four to 6 lanes.

Drivers tell us it's about time.

"It has been needed for a long time," one driver said. "I'm grateful they are doing it."

For reference, the work will be done Monday through Thursday, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Work is expected to be completed in late spring of 2018.