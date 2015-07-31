Follow us on

Posted: 4:00 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017

Road work begins on Monday in Tulsa

Work is expected to be completed in late spring of 2018

Traffic Cone
By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

Drivers, more road work is starting in Tulsa.

Beginning on Monday, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will start a $31 Million bridge replacement project.  

This will take place at the 145th East Avenue bridge over Interstate 44.  KRMG's told workers will also widen a one-mile stretch of I-44 from four to 6 lanes.  

Drivers tell us it's about time.  

"It has been needed for a long time," one driver said.  "I'm grateful they are doing it."

For reference, the work will be done Monday through Thursday, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Work is expected to be completed in late spring of 2018. 

