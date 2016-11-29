Posted: 6:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016
Restaurants open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2016
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Whether you are out and about doing last-minute shopping on Saturday, or enjoying a break from the kitchen on Christmas Day Sunday, there are several restaurants ready to help.
Here are a list of some of the restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:
On Christmas Eve Applebee’s: Open until 9 p.m. (Some locations open until 2 a.m.) Boston Market: Open until 10 p.m. Buca di Beppo: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Buffalo Wild Wings: Open until 6 p.m. Burger King: Open until midnight (Some locations open until 10 p.m.) Cracker Barrel: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m. Denny’s: Open 24/7 Domino’s: Open until 3 a.m. (call for carryout hours) Dunkin’ Donuts: Open until 6 p.m. Golden Corral: Hours will vary by location IHOP: 24/7 for most locations, but some may be 6 a.m. – midnight Jack in the Box: Regular hours per location McDonald’s: Open until 10 p.m. (Will vary by location) Outback Steakhouse: Open until 11 p.m. Papa Johns: Open until 8 p.m. Panda Express: Open until 10 p.m. Perkins: Open until 2 a.m. Pizza Hut: Open until 8 p.m. Ruby Tuesday: Hours to vary per location – most close at 9 p.m. Ruth’s Chris Steak House: 4:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sizzler: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Starbucks Coffee: Location hours vary; most are closing between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Steak and Shake: 24/7 Subway: Open until 10 p.m. Taco Bell: Hours vary by location Texas Roadhouse: Open until 9 p.m. Waffle House: 24/7 Restaurants open on Christmas Day Boston Market: Some Boston Markets are open on Christmas Day from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.. Just give your nearest location a quick call to make sure that they're open. Buca di Beppo: Most locations will open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Chart House: Most locations will be open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Denny's: Almost all Denny's are open 24 hours, 7 days a week, and will be open those hours on Christmas Golden Corral: Most Golden Corrals are open Huddle House: Huddle House is usually open 24/7 and they'll be open for Christmas as well. IHOP: 24-hour IHOP locations will operate as usual Luby's Cafeteria: Select locations will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.. McCormick & Schmick's: All McCormick & Schmick's will be open on Christmas Day from 11 a.m.-10 p.m Old Country Buffet: Old Country Buffet will be open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Christmas Day. Panda Express: Some Panda Express's stay open for Christmas Day but each is locally owned and the decision is made by the owner. They are usually open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Papa John’s: Most locations will be open noon-11 p.m. Perkins: Many locations are open on Christmas Day but some franchise owners may choose not to open. Contact your local restaurant. Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse: Most locations open noon to 8 p.m. Shakey’s Pizza: Most locations open from noon to 9 p.m. Shoney's: Some Shoney's will be open for Christmas and they'll have a special Christmas Day buffet from 6 a.m.-9 p.m.. Smith & Wollensky: All Smith & Wollensky locations will be open on Christmas Day from noon-8 p.m.. Starbucks: Most locations open from 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Waffle House: Most locations are open 24 hours
