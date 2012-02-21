Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

Restaurant robbed near closing time

TPD: Money taken from cash register

Tulsa police car
Shelby Travis
File photo

By Don Bishop

The employees at a Tulsa restaurant are told to get down on the floor during an armed robbery.

The Braum's at 10142 East 31 Street was about to close for the day when two men with bandanas over their faces entered the door around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

"Both of the suspects were described as black males both approximately six foot tall and 160 pounds," Tulsa Police Corporal R. W. Solomon said.

Both men had guns and took cash from the register.

They left westbound in either a red pickup or a black sedan, witnesses said.

