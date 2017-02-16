Restaurant reportedly fires 12 following protest

Protesters participate in a march aimed squarely at President Donald Trump's efforts to crack down on immigration Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Chicago. Immigrants around the country have been staying home from work and school today, hoping to demonstrate their importance to America's economy and its way of life. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

By Michael Purdy

People on social media are buzzing, after 12 people were recently fired from a Catoosa restaurant.

This happened, following the "Day Without Immigrants" protest. The nationwide protest was organized Thursday in response to President Donald Trump’s goal of increasing the deportation of illegal immigrants.

One resident we spoke to says the situation between the I Don’t Care Bar and Grill and the former employees could have been handled better.

"If you have 12 people who feel strongly and want to make a stand, I think management should have taken a look at that," one resident said.

Other residents we spoke to told us they could see both sides.

Management at the restaurant reports the former employees did not show up to work or call in. The restaurant is now hiring.

Do you think the restaurant was right for firing the employees?