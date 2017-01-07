Follow us on

Posted: 6:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017

Resident comes home, sees smoke

Fire reportedly started in a bedroom

House fire
Courtesy of FOX23 News
House fire

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

Tulsa firefighters were busy putting out a house fire late Friday night.  

The fire call went out around 11:30 p.m., near 73rd and Darlington.

 TFD says the homeowner arrived at the residence, saw smoke and called 911.  The fire started in one of the bedrooms and the home suffered a lot of smoke damage.  

There have been no reports of any injuries.  A cause for the fire is still under investigation.  

Red Cross was called out to the scene to assist the resident.  

