Resident comes home, sees smoke

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa firefighters were busy putting out a house fire late Friday night.

The fire call went out around 11:30 p.m., near 73rd and Darlington.

TFD says the homeowner arrived at the residence, saw smoke and called 911. The fire started in one of the bedrooms and the home suffered a lot of smoke damage.

There have been no reports of any injuries. A cause for the fire is still under investigation.

Red Cross was called out to the scene to assist the resident.