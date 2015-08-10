Follow us on

Posted: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017

Republican Senator looks to give Oklahoma teachers raises

12 bills are being introduced

View Larger
school supplies
 

By Michael Purdy

Oklahoma City, Okla. —

It has been slow going in this state, when it comes giving teachers raises.

Republican Senator David Holt wants to change that.  Recently, he introduced 12 bills that he says will fund the proposition to give teachers a $10,000 raise.  

"We have a teacher pay crisis," Holt said.  "I think it has to be the No. 1 priority at the legislature this session."

The senator believes a $10,000 raise for all 42,000 classroom teachers could cost approximately $550 million.

Do you think teachers deserve a raise?  How do you think the state should pay for the raises?

