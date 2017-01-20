Report: This city among most roach-infested in the U.S.

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 9:23 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 | Posted: 11:00 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
By Chelsea Todaro and Cox Media Group
MIAMI. Fl —
It’s not only Zika that Floridians have to worry about, after one city made the list as the third most cockroach-infested place in the U.S.
According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Miami ranked as the third-highest city to have these crawling critters out of the 25 most populated U.S. cities. The Miami New Times reports that 32 percent of residents in the city “had signs” of cockroaches in their homes in the past 12 months, which means 644 out of 2,005 people saw these bugs.
But it’s not just the number of cockroaches Miami residents need to worry about it’s also the number of new species coming to the area, according to the New Times.
Environmentalists have reported new invasive roach species traveling to South Florida, such as a yellow, black and orange roach discovered in Central Florida in 2015.
So which city has the highest number of roaches? New Orleans took the top spot, with 41 percent of residents reporting roaches. Houston came in second with 38 percent.
The good news, Miami was ranked low for having rat sightings, according to the New Times.
Read more at miaminewtimes.com
