Rare 'ghost shark' spotted deep off California coast

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016
By Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
MONTEREY, Ca —
Researchers have discovered a rare species of fish swimming deep underwater off the coast of California -- the first time it’s been spotted in the northern hemisphere.
A remote-control underwater vehicle with the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute filmed the chimaera -- a strange looking fish also known as the ghost shark, ratfish and rabbitfish in 2009 -- however its identity was only recently confirmed by scientists.
“Normally, people probably wouldn’t have been looking around in this area, so it’s a little bit of dumb luck,” Dave Ebert, program director for the Pacific Shark Research Center at Moss Landing Marine Laboratories told National Geographic. “The guys doing the video were actually geologists.”
Multiple experts analyzed the video and determined it was a hydrolagus trolli, a pointy-nosed blue chimaera. The cartilaginous fishes are relatives of sharks and rays. Its evolution split, and it has been confined to the deep sea for some 300 million years. Chimaeras have tooth plates like mollusks and retractable sexual appendages on their foreheads.
It’s not the first discovery of the species, but it is considered the first video of it in its habitat. The pointy-nosed blue chimaera was first named in 2002 and found in deep water near Australia and New Zealand. It had not been identified in the northern hemisphere until now.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}