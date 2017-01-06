Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

Mass shooting at Ft. Lauderdale, Florida airport; mutliple fatalities, shooter in custody

    Posted: 3:01 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

    Radio signal traced to galaxy 3 billion light-years away

    First found in 2007

    Constellation of Auriga
    Rogelio Bernal Andreo/Deep Sky Colors
    Constellation of Auriga

    Related

    Mark Zuckerberg no longer atheist, announces revelation on Facebook
    'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star scares off trespassers by waving gun
    Oldest known orca considered dead
    Utah dad shares video of 2-year-old saving twin brother from fallen dresser
    Teen parents charged in infant daughter's death

    By Bob D'Angelo

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Researchers at Cornell University and a team of astronomers have traced the source of a mysterious signal to a spot in the sky more than 3 billion light-years away.

    >> Read more trending stories

    Nearly a decade after the first fast radio burst was detecte, the international team of researchers pinpointed the origin of one signal as a dwarf galaxy in the constellation Auriga, CNN reported.

    Scientists from Cornell originally thought the signal — sporadic bursts of radio waves — was coming from within the Milky Way itself. However, a report in the journal Nature confirms it emanates from a tiny galaxy that is 1 percent of the Milky Way’s size.

    "These radio flashes must have enormous amounts of energy to be visible from over 3 billion light-years away," Cornell University researcher Shami Chatterjee said in a statement.

    Fast radio bursts were first discovered in 2007, CNN reported, and scientists have been trying to ascertain their origin and cause ever since.

    There are currently 18 known fast radio bursts, but they were all detected by nonspecialist radio telescopes that were unable to narrow down their origin to a precise location, researchers at McGill University in Montreal said.

    In 2012, scientists at Cornell discovered that one signal just three one-thousandths of a second long — FRB121102 — was repeating sporadically.

    "There's a patch of the sky from which we're getting this signal — and the patch of the sky is arc minutes in diameter. In that patch are hundreds of sources. Lots of stars, lots of galaxies, lots of stuff," Chatterjee told CNN.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

     
     