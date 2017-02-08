Follow us on

Posted: 6:42 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

Quadplex fire near McClure Park early Wednesday

Heavy smoke, flames showing when firemen arrive

View Larger
Quadplex fire near 11th and 73 East Avenue
Fox 23
Quadplex fire near 11th and 73 East Avenue

By Don Bishop

Heavy smoke and flames are showing when firemen arrive near McClure Park.

Two units of a quadplex located near 1200 South 73 East Avenue were heavily damaged around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday.

None of the residents were injured.

One of the units of the 1,000 square foot structure was vacant.

Firefighters responded from a fire station located just a few blocks away.

