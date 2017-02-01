Push is on to get Gorsuch on Supreme Court

Judge Neil Gorsuch speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, after President Donald Trump announced Gorsuch as his nominee for the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

By Don Bishop

Plans are made to get a new Supreme Court justice on the bench.

The White House is planning a major outreach effort to get Neil Gorsuch confirmed.



White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says the White House is planning a series of briefings with House and Senate staff about Trump's pick.



Gorsuch is expected to travel Wednesday to Capitol Hill to begin meetings with lawmakers, including Senate Judiciary Committee members.



Spicer says the White House is "going to work really, really hard" to get Trump's pick confirmed.



President Donald Trump's nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court is currently a judge on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver, and Neil Gorsuch has a solidly conservative pedigree.



Gorsuch's mother ran President Ronald Reagan's Environmental Protection Agency.



Anne Burford was forced to resign in 1983 amid a scandal involving the mismanagement of a $1.6 billion program to clean up hazardous waste dumps.



Burford was cited for contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over Superfund records.