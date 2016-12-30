Pregnant woman hit by vehicle outside of BOK Center

By Michael Purdy

A pregnant woman is recovering, after she was hit by a vehicle Thursday night.

The incident happened outside the BOK Center.

Making matters worse, the driver didn't stick around. However, a group of strangers formed a protective circle around Nicole Lewis, until help could arrive.

Nicole's mother tells us she's thankful her daughter and the baby are okay.

"We are so grateful that we can celebrate this child and that we can have my daughter here," the mother said.

Despite being injured, the baby shower will happen this weekend.

The driver is still on the loose and was said to be driving a blue SUV.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.