Possible witnesses to shots fired call uncooperative with police

By Don Bishop

Tulsa police are getting no information from possible witnesses leaving the scene of a shots-fired call.

We're told shell casings and blood were found on the Retro Bar and Grill parking lot last night around nine.

Police will be monitoring for any victims that seek help at area hospitals.

If you have information on what happened at the scene near North Peoria Avenue and Independence Street, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.