Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 12:22 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

Possible witnesses to shots fired call uncooperative with police

Blood, shell casings found on parking lot

View Larger
Tulsa police helicopter
Tulsa police helicopter

By Don Bishop

Tulsa police are getting no information from possible witnesses leaving the scene of a shots-fired call.

We're told shell casings and blood were found on the Retro Bar and Grill parking lot last night around nine.

Police will be monitoring for any victims that seek help at area hospitals.

If you have information on what happened at the scene near North Peoria Avenue and Independence Street, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 