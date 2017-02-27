FILE - In this March 22, 2013 file photo, the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington. When Republicans say they want to lower income tax rates and get rid of loopholes to make up the lost revenue, they’re talking about eliminating some very popular tax breaks enjoyed by millions of American families. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

By Glenn Schroeder

When Republicans say they want to lower taxes and get rid of loopholes to make up the lost revenue, they're talking about eliminating some very popular tax breaks enjoyed by millions of people.

That's why making big changes to tax laws is so hard - and why it hasn't been done for 30 years.

Unless Congress simply cuts taxes for everyone, there will be winners and losers, and the losers won't go quietly.

If Congress does cut taxes for everyone, lawmakers risk exploding an already large budget deficit.

Republican leaders in the House and Senate say they don't want a tax overhaul to add to the national debt.

That's what they mean when they say "revenue neutral."

The new system would raise the same amount of tax revenue as the old one, after taking into account some broader economic effects.

President Donald Trump has said he will make public a tax proposal in the coming weeks.

Republicans in Congress are also working on plans, with the House GOP taking the lead.

Last year, House Republicans released a blueprint that would lower income tax rates and reduce the number of tax brackets.

The gist of the plan is to lower tax rates for just about everyone, and make up the lost revenue by scaling back exemptions, deductions and credits.