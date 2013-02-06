Follow us on

Posted: 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016

Poore found guilty of multiple murders

Sentencing will be set at a later date

Cedric Poore
Cedric Poore

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

Deliberation lasted for several hours on Friday, before a jury found Cedric Poore guilty in a quadruple murder trial.  

Court records show Poore was found guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery. 

A Tulsa newspaper reports the jury recommended a sentence of life without parole.  However, sentencing will be set at a later date.

Investigators believe Poore murdered and robbed victims at the Fairmont Terrace apartments near 61st and Peoria.

His brother, James Poore, was already convicted of murder earlier this year.  

We continue to update the story as more information comes into the newsroom.  

