Posted: 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017

Poll finds Americans worried about major war, Russia

More Democrats worried than Republicans

F-35B
Photo courtesy of Lockheed-Martin
The F-35B (Marine variant)

By Steve Berg

Newsmax reports a new poll from NBC/Survey Money finds that roughly 66-percent of Americans are worried the U.S. could find itself involved in a major new war.

61-percent also consider Russia unfriendly or an enemy of the United States.

There were differences according to the poll respondents' party affiliation.

88-percent of Democrats were worried about war, compared to just 40-percent of Republicans.

And 50-percent of Republicans consider Russia friendly or an ally of the U.S., compared to just 28-percent of Democrats.

Click here to read more from Newsmax.

