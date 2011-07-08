Poll finds Americans worried about major war, Russia

By Steve Berg

Newsmax reports a new poll from NBC/Survey Money finds that roughly 66-percent of Americans are worried the U.S. could find itself involved in a major new war.

61-percent also consider Russia unfriendly or an enemy of the United States.

There were differences according to the poll respondents' party affiliation.

88-percent of Democrats were worried about war, compared to just 40-percent of Republicans.

And 50-percent of Republicans consider Russia friendly or an ally of the U.S., compared to just 28-percent of Democrats.

