Poll finds Americans worried about major war, Russia

Posted: 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017
By Steve Berg
Newsmax reports a new poll from NBC/Survey Money finds that roughly 66-percent of Americans are worried the U.S. could find itself involved in a major new war.
61-percent also consider Russia unfriendly or an enemy of the United States.
There were differences according to the poll respondents' party affiliation.
88-percent of Democrats were worried about war, compared to just 40-percent of Republicans.
And 50-percent of Republicans consider Russia friendly or an ally of the U.S., compared to just 28-percent of Democrats.
