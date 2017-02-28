Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 10:09 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 | Posted: 4:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017
By Cox Media Group
FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. —
Police in Pennsylvania arrested a woman after her husband was found fatally shot in a Frazer Township home.
Police and paramedics were called about 10:30 p.m. Monday to Crawford Run Road, where they found 42-year-old Dennis Drum Sr. He had been shot in the head, Allegheny County police said.
Teresa Drum, 38, was taken to the county jail to await arraignment Tuesday on a charge of criminal homicide, police said.
According to a criminal complaint obtained by WPXI, Teresa Drum initially told investigators that her husband shot himself. She told paramedics that she took a photo of his body with her cellphone because she didn't know what to do, according to the complaint.
The complaint said there was no gun in the victim's hand in the photo, though there was a gun in the victim's hand when police arrived at the scene.
When Drum was questioned by police, the complaint said she told them she had drunk seven beers since 5 p.m., and had gotten into a fight with her husband about a burned casserole and her cooking.
The complaint said Drum told police that her husband was seated on a bed and as she stood over him, he pulled the gun from a holster, put her finger on the trigger along with his, and the gun went off before it fell to the floor.
According to the complaint, Drum told police that she took the photo and sent it to a friend, who told her to call 911. She told police that she took a shower before calling for help, the complaint said.
When she was asked how the gun ended up in the victim's hand, the complaint said Drum told investigators that she did not know.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}