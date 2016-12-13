Police search for missing woman near boyfriend's home

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:09 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016
By April Hill and The Associated Press
TULSA —
Police say the boyfriend shot and killed himself December 21 as officers forced their way into his home trying to question him about Puckett's disappearance.
Sgt. Dave Walker, the head of the homicide unit at the Tulsa Police Department, says officers are using dogs Wednesday in a wooded area of north Tulsa looking for the body of 29-year-old.
Her parents say she was staying with her sister for about a week and a half before she went missing.
Puckett’s parents have custody of her son.
Walker says there is no credible evidence that Puckett's body is in the area being searched, but it is a location that was readily accessible to the boyfriend.
Anyone with information is asked to cal Crime Stoppers at (918)-596-COPS.
