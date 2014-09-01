Police report spike in Tulsa robberies

By Skyler Cooper

In the first 11 months of 2016, Tulsa police reported 1,030 robberies in the city.

That’s the most since 2012 and brings to an end the downward trend seen since 2010.

The most number of robberies reported in one year in recent history was 2010, when Tulsa police reported 1,381 cases. The number fell off year by year through 2015 when there were 854 reported robberies.

The numbers for December will be added in after we ring in 2017.

The data on the City of Tulsa website also details other crime statistics, showing an increase in homicides, rapes, aggravated assaults, larcenies and auto thefts.

