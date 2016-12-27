Police: Mom beat son, 4, to death for dropping egg

Cox Media Group

A woman in New York faces murder charges in the death of her 4-year-old son, who was found covered in bruises and lying in a plastic tub in the basement of her home.

Zarah Coombs, 26, was arrested on Thursday by police after Coombs boyfriend came home to take the children out and discovered the boy. CBS News reports she beat her son with a stick after he dropped an egg.

>> Read more trending stories

Coombs told police she felt “overwhelmed” watching over three children when the incident happened, according to CBS. A medical examiner said the boy died of “multiple blunt impact injuries,” ruling the death a homicide, CBS reports.

Coombs has been charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.