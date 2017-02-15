Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017
By KIRO7.com
BELLINGHAM, Wash. —
A Washington man told police he stabbed his mother to death because he is a werewolf and she is a vampire, according to investigators.
Officers and firefighters were called Sunday afternoon to a Bellingham home, where they found the body of 57-year-old Aurora Buol-Smith. Police found Sheaen Smith, the woman’s 29-year-old son, in an upstairs bedroom of the home.
Bellingham police said Smith made several statements, including one to the effect of "I stabbed her," and told officers he had called 911.
The man was taken to the police department for an interview. Based on information he provided, a knife believed to be the one used in the stabbing was found in the home, police said.
Police said Smith made numerous statements to officers and detectives about why he stabbed his mother, including that he was a werewolf and his mother was a vampire.
Smith was booked into the Whatcom County Jail and faces a second-degree murder charge.
