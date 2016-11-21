Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 3:00 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016

Police classify deaths of woman, child as homicides

They were found inside a house on fire

View Larger
Fire truck
Scott Barbour/Getty Images
File photo

Related

House fire near 11th and Harvard under investigation
Woman, child die following house fire
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Oklahoma City, Okla. —

We told you over the weekend about the deaths of a woman and child, following an Oklahoma City fire.

Now comes word investigators are classifying the deaths of 41-year-old Julia Mason and 7-year-old Keagon Bruce as homicides. 

Police announced on Monday that both "had injuries consistent with homicides."  Plus, it's now believed the house fire was intentionally set. 

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the child later died at the hospital.  

Nobody else was inside the home at the time of the fire.

So far, no arrests have been made.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 