Police classify deaths of woman, child as homicides

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:00 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016
Oklahoma City, Okla. —
We told you over the weekend about the deaths of a woman and child, following an Oklahoma City fire.
Now comes word investigators are classifying the deaths of 41-year-old Julia Mason and 7-year-old Keagon Bruce as homicides.
Police announced on Monday that both "had injuries consistent with homicides." Plus, it's now believed the house fire was intentionally set.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the child later died at the hospital.
Nobody else was inside the home at the time of the fire.
So far, no arrests have been made.
