Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FREE EVENT:

The 2017 Green Country Home & Garden Show is going on this weekend-exhibitors, map & more!

    Posted: 7:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

    Police: Burger King workers sold marijuana at drive-thru

    View Larger
    Closeup of marijuana bud
    File
    Closeup of marijuana bud

    Related

    Area woman faces multiple counts of child endangerment
    Suspect found at Broken Arrow park with meth, marijuana
    Get the KRMG app!

    By The Associated Press

    EPPING, N.H. —

    Police say two employees at a New Hampshire Burger King have been arrested on drug charges after authorities were tipped off that drive-thru customers who asked for extra crispy fries got marijuana with their meal.

    NH1 reports Epping Police Chief Mike Wallace said 20-year-old Garrett Norris was arrested Saturday after police conducted a sting operation. Also arrested was 19-year-old Meagan Dearborn, the shift manager.

    Wallace said drive-thru buyers would ask for "Nasty Boy," then for extra crispy fries.

    Wallace said the drugs weren't put in the food; they were sold in a separate container. He said the operation didn't involve the franchise owners.

    Norris and Dearborn are scheduled for arraignment Feb. 28. It wasn't known if they had lawyers and phone numbers couldn't be found for them.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

     
     