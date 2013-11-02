Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 4:00 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

Plane crash near Grove, victim identified

OHP: Pilot was flying from Zena, Oklahoma

View Larger
OHP
Oklahoma Highway Patrol

By Don Bishop

The search for a missing airplane ends when the pilot is found dead in the wreckage.  

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the single-engine Cessna 172 was missing after leaving Zena Oklahoma southbound for the Grove airport Wednesday.

The plane had gone down and overturned on a grass field.

The pilot has been identified as medical missionary Bob Hudson.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 