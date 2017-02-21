Pizza Pop-Tarts for breakfast?

FILE - In this Monday, April 29, 2013, file photo, Kellogg's brand Strawberry flavored Pop-Tarts are arranged for a photo in Surfside, Fla. Kellogg's transformed its New York City restaurant into a Pop--Tarts Cafe for several days beginning Feb. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

By Glenn Schroeder

Pop-Tarts might not just be for breakfast anymore.

Kellogg's is giving the public a taste of some unique flavor combinations featuring the morning time treat by transforming its New York eatery into a Pop-Tarts Cafe this week.

Some of the menu items include a personal Pop-Tart pizza, chili Pop-Tart fries and tarty tacos.

Pop-Tart creations like the pizza and the tacos run for $8 or $9.

At $12, the Pop-Tart burrito is the most expensive of the food items on the menu.

Visitors to the Times Square restaurant can also sample milkshakes made from the pastry.

The pop-up Pop-Tarts Cafe is open through Sunday.