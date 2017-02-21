Pizza Pop-Tarts for breakfast?

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017
Pop-Tarts might not just be for breakfast anymore.
Kellogg's is giving the public a taste of some unique flavor combinations featuring the morning time treat by transforming its New York eatery into a Pop-Tarts Cafe this week.
Some of the menu items include a personal Pop-Tart pizza, chili Pop-Tart fries and tarty tacos.
Pop-Tart creations like the pizza and the tacos run for $8 or $9.
At $12, the Pop-Tart burrito is the most expensive of the food items on the menu.
Visitors to the Times Square restaurant can also sample milkshakes made from the pastry.
The pop-up Pop-Tarts Cafe is open through Sunday.
