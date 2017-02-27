Photo appears to show veteran lying on ground while waiting at VA

By Cox Media Group

A couple posted photos on Facebook and said veterans waited for hours in pain inside the Durham VA Medical Center.

Stephen McMenamin, a former U.S. Marine, was there for treatment, and said his wife took the pictures because she "found it upsetting." McMenamin said a veteran who was lying on the ground was using his bag of medication for a pillow after being denied an available reclining chair.

>> Read more trending stories

"The nurse started yelling at him, telling him he can't do that," McMenamin said. "He's, like, 'I can't get up and I won't get up. I will be here until you can see me. Can I please have a blanket?'"

The Facebook post from McMenamin's wife, Hanna McMenamin', was shared more than 80,000 times.

McMenamin said they started hearing from other veterans and their families.

"All these people, and it was, you know, it's been kind of heartbreaking," he said. The hospital's chief executive nurse responded and told McMenamin that the matter is being investigated.

Rep. Robert Pittenger said this just reaffirms his push to hold Veterans Affairs employees more accountable.

"It’s absolutely tragic,” he said. "It’s frankly reflective of what we've seen from the VA, and that’s why I sponsored last year and this year, the VA Accountability Act." The commander of the Veterans Foreign Wars North said things in the state have improved drastically, but if an investigation confirms what is depicted in these photos, then the staff responsible should be fired.

"There's no question about it. I mean, there's no acceptable reason why this should have happened," Cmdr. Doug Blevins said.

Hanna McMenamin said in an update to her original Facebook post that "the VA is very unhappy that we have posted this photo and it has been seen around the country. They have asked us again to remove this photo, claiming one of the participants does not want this posted. They claim to have told him his face is blocked out. I am not sure that they actually told him that, and I am sure they did not mention he is not identifiable."

Durham VA Medical Center Director DeAnne Seekins issued the following statement: