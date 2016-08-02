Phone apps can make life easier for predators

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017
Tulsa, Okla. —
Tulsa police have a warning for parents.
They're seeing more and more people preying on children, with every new social media app that gets released.
Police report apps like Kik and Snapchat, have made being a child predator easier.
"You can talk to 300 people at once," police said. "You might get turned down 299 times, but it's the one time that somebody won't turn you down."
The predators are talking children into sending them lewd photos through social media. From there, the predators distribute those photos and the child has no idea.
Parents are reminded to keep an eye on what apps your children are using.
