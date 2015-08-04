Follow us on

Posted: 12:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017

Person dies following two-vehicle crash in Broken Arrow

Bus driver is said to be okay

View Larger
Broken Arrow Police Deparment
Skyler Cooper
Broken Arrow Police Deparment

By Michael Purdy

Broken Arrow, Okla. —

A man is dead, after his vehicle struck a BAPS bus making a left turn.  

The crash happened on Friday around 5 p.m., at the intersection of Joliet and Kenosha.  

Officials report the driver of the vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital.  He was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the bus was not injured.  KRMG's told there were no students onboard at the time.

So far, no names have been released.  

