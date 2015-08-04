Person dies following two-vehicle crash in Broken Arrow

By Michael Purdy

A man is dead, after his vehicle struck a BAPS bus making a left turn.

The crash happened on Friday around 5 p.m., at the intersection of Joliet and Kenosha.

Officials report the driver of the vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the bus was not injured. KRMG's told there were no students onboard at the time.

So far, no names have been released.