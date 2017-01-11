Person arrested following school lockdown

By Michael Purdy

A man is in custody, following a lockdown at Oklahoma Wesleyan University Friday afternoon.

Donnovan Crumpton is accused of sending a photo by Snapchat, claiming he was going to hurt someone. No word on who informed officials about the photo.

Students we spoke to on campus tell us the school acted quickly and it's impressive.

"That means there was a lot of information, a lot of communication," one student said.

Crumpton was found and arrested a short time later, off campus. He's not a student at the school.

For reference, this is the first lockdown in the school's history.