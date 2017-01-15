Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:00 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017
PBS is waiting, but not quietly, to see what the Trump administration's impact on public broadcasting and its federal funding may be.
PBS chief executive Paula Kerger says, "It's too early to tell. But there's been no red flag."
Given that change always presents uncertainty, she said, and "in this case, more uncertainty," PBS and its member stations are conducting a vigorous effort to remind lawmakers about public television's value.
"We're spending time talking to as many people as we can - but particularly legislators, both sides of the aisle, Senate and House - making sure they understand the role we play in civil discourse" and in providing meaningful programming, Kerger told a TV critics' meeting.
"Stay tuned," she added.
The effort coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Public Broadcasting Act that created what Kerger called "the best public-private partnership."
