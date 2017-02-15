Pastor says male American Girl doll emasculates boys

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 10:21 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 | Posted: 4:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017
By Cox Media Group
ASHEVILLE, N.C. —
An influential pastor in the Asheville community is outraged by the first boy being added to the American Girl doll lineup.
Reverend Keith Ogden sent a message to his supporters saying the doll is a trick to emasculate little boys and confuse their role to become men. "This is nothing more than a trick of the enemy to emasculate little boys and confuse their role to become men," the minister told The Asheville Citizen Times.
Later that morning Ogden told the Citizen-Times that he doesn't think that boys should play with dolls, that he thinks American Girl's move will confuse children.
"It just doesn't make sense," Ogden told the Citizen Times. "It's not natural for a boy to act like a girl. It's not natural for a girl to want to be a boy. ...You've got the government and people who placate this mess instead of telling little boys they can't change their biology."
American Girl hopes the new doll, named Logan Everett, will appeal to a broader audience.
