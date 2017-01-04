Pastor charged in connection with 9 armed robberies

Cox Media Group

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested two men wanted in connection with nine armed robberies from Charlotte, North Carolina, businesses. One of the men is a pastor at a Charlotte church.

John Thomas Lindsey, 47, and Fernando Carillo-Hernandez, 24, have both been charged for their role in the robberies.

Carillo-Hernandez was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Lindsey, who is a pastor at True Love Church of Refuge, was identified as a second suspect and police determined he was responsible for nine business robberies.

Lindsey was taken into custody Wednesday morning and charged with nine counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, nine counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both men are charged in connection with three different Circle K convenience store robberies. Lindsey is charged in connection with robberies from a two Sam's Mart convenience stores, two 7-Eleven stores, a Family Dollar store and an additional Circle K store.

The church released the following statement: