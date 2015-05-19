Passenger dies following police pursuit

Posted: 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017
Custer County, Okla. —
A passenger is dead and a driver is in critical condition, following a police pursuit in Custer County on Friday.
The pursuit happened around 2:55 p.m., in Clinton.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports officers lost sight of the vehicle driven by Frank Hart, during the chase.
"Then located Vehicle-1 at the corner of 6th and Hayes," OHP said. "Vehicle -1 had departed roadway to the right for one block and struck a tree."
The passenger, William Sankey was pronounced dead at the scene. No update on Hart's condition has been released.
So far, investigators haven't released why Hart didn't stop for them.
