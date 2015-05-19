Follow us on

Posted: 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017

Passenger dies following police pursuit

Driver was transported in critical condition

OHP Motorcycles
Shelby Travis
(File Photo)

By Michael Purdy

Custer County, Okla. —

A passenger is dead and a driver is in critical condition, following a police pursuit in Custer County on Friday.

The pursuit happened around 2:55 p.m., in Clinton.  

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports officers lost sight of the vehicle driven by Frank Hart, during the chase. 

"Then located Vehicle-1 at the corner of 6th and Hayes," OHP said.  "Vehicle -1 had departed roadway to the right for one block and struck a tree."

The passenger, William Sankey was pronounced dead at the scene.  No update on Hart's condition has been released.  

So far, investigators haven't released why Hart didn't stop for them.  

