Parking lot scene of armed robbery

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:00 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017
By Don Bishop
Two people face a man with a gun as they sit inside a car on a parking lot early today.
The victims were near the Bristol Park Apartments at 11200 East 45 Street when a black male wearing a black hoodie with blue jeans demanded their purse and keys.
He then ran away, but police located the stolen items not far from the scene.
Tulsa Police Corporal R. W. Solomon said, "As the suspect was running away from the location he accidentally discharged one round into the ground."
The suspect has not been arrested.
