Posted: 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017

Pakistan successfully test-fires ballistic missile

Missile can evade enemy radar

By Glenn Schroeder

Pakistan says it has successfully tested a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 2,200 kilometers that is capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

The military said Tuesday the Ababeel missile can evade enemy radar and deliver multiple precisely targeted warheads. 

Both Pakistan and its neighboring archrival India became nuclear powers in the late 1990s. Both have long-range missiles.

The missile was reportedly launched from an undisclosed location in the Indian Ocean.

The Army says the missile hit its target with precise accuracy.

