A Pennsylvania elementary school teacher was placed on leave Thursday following a report that the teacher was viewing “inappropriate adult material” on a district computer, Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman Ebony Pugh said.

The Mifflin Elementary School teacher, whose name was not released, is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the reported incident.

Pugh said the report was shared with school staff at the end of the school day Thursday, and a letter will be sent home to students’ families on Friday. “No further information is available, as this is a personnel matter,” Pugh said in a statement.

Some parents were unhappy with the district’s delayed notice.

"One, we weren't informed. Two, like, if he's doing that at school, what else is he doing?" said Amanda Boyle, whose son attends the fourth grade at Mifflin Elementary.

Boyle said the teacher deserves a fair shot as the investigation progresses, but she also had concerns.

"I see the biggest problem being my child's safety because that's a compulsive behavior, and if you can't control that in public, then you shouldn't be around kids,” she said.