Posted: 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Owasso theft victims possibly find stolen items on Facebook

So far, no arrests have been made

Tulsa Police badge
Tulsa Police badge

By Michael Purdy

Owasso, Okla. —

Neighbors in Owasso are looking for answers after someone recently broke into 12 cars.

The thief also got away with a variety of items.

KRMG's told the incident happened near 96th and Garnett and all the break-ins happened in one night.

One victim we spoke to believes he found his custom Jordans on Facebook Marketplace.

"The guy originally had them listed for $100," the victim said.  "I think he went up in price yesterday, to $150."

Investigators have been made aware of those items on Facebook.  So far, no arrests have been made.

A description of the suspect hasn't been released.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

