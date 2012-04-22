Owasso theft victims possibly find stolen items on Facebook

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Owasso, Okla. —
Neighbors in Owasso are looking for answers after someone recently broke into 12 cars.
The thief also got away with a variety of items.
KRMG's told the incident happened near 96th and Garnett and all the break-ins happened in one night.
One victim we spoke to believes he found his custom Jordans on Facebook Marketplace.
"The guy originally had them listed for $100," the victim said. "I think he went up in price yesterday, to $150."
Investigators have been made aware of those items on Facebook. So far, no arrests have been made.
A description of the suspect hasn't been released.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
