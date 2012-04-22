Owasso theft victims possibly find stolen items on Facebook

By Michael Purdy

Neighbors in Owasso are looking for answers after someone recently broke into 12 cars.



The thief also got away with a variety of items.



KRMG's told the incident happened near 96th and Garnett and all the break-ins happened in one night.



One victim we spoke to believes he found his custom Jordans on Facebook Marketplace.



"The guy originally had them listed for $100," the victim said. "I think he went up in price yesterday, to $150."



Investigators have been made aware of those items on Facebook. So far, no arrests have been made.



A description of the suspect hasn't been released.



Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.