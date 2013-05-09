Owasso sees a rise in vehicle thefts

By Michael Purdy

Car thieves are causing problems in Owasso.

Police tell us they have seen a spike in stolen cars.

"Unfortunately, the last two months have seen a sharp increase in that," police said. "We've had 17 stolen cars over the last two months. Again, seven of those have been in the last week."

For reference, the city generally averages around four stolen cars in a month.

There is some good news. Police have recovered nine of the 17 vehicles.