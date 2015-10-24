OSU parade crash suspect accepts plea deal

Adacia Chambers - Suspect in deadly crash at OSU Homecoming Parade in Stillwater, OK. 10-24-15

By Skyler Cooper and The Associated Press

Update: Adacia Chambers takes plea deal in the deaths of four people at the 2015 OSU homecoming parade in Stillwater.

Chambers entered a plea of 'no contest,' stating she didn't want the families of the victims to relive the trauma.

Original Story: The woman who drove into a crowd of spectators at Oklahoma State University's 2015 homecoming parade, killing four people and injuring dozens of others, is set to stand trial.

Adacia Chambers, 26, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of second-degree murder and 42 counts of assault and battery. If convicted of any of the murder charges, she could face up to life in prison. The trial begins Tuesday in Stillwater.

Prosecutors allege that Chambers steered her car around a police barricade and sped up before she plowed into the crowd watching the parade before Oklahoma State's game against the University of Kansas. Prosecutors say this showed intent.

Chambers' attorneys say she has a mental illness and was experiencing a psychiatric episode at the time of the crash. Her father said she received psychiatric treatment at an in-patient facility several years ago.

