OSBI investigating deputy-involved fatal shooting

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:00 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017
Ottawa County, Okla. —
A 42-year-old man is dead, following a deputy-involved shooting in Ottawa County Saturday afternoon.
The incident happened around 4 p.m., near 210 Road and 625 Road.
Authorities say Travis Baker is accused of stealing two vehicles and taking deputies on a car chase. After a short pursuit, Baker ditched the vehicle to run on foot.
Baker decided to hide, but was eventually tracked down. During this time, he allegedly pointed a gun at a deputy and was fatally shot.
OSBI is investigating the case.
The name of the deputy hasn't been released.
