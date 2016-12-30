Follow us on

Posted: 6:00 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017

OSBI investigating deputy-involved fatal shooting

Suspect reportedly pointed a weapon at the deputy

Police lights
Police lights

By Michael Purdy

Ottawa County, Okla. —

A 42-year-old man is dead, following a deputy-involved shooting in Ottawa County Saturday afternoon.  

The incident happened around 4 p.m., near 210 Road and 625 Road.  

Authorities say Travis Baker is accused of stealing two vehicles and taking deputies on a car chase.  After a short pursuit, Baker ditched the vehicle to run on foot.  

Baker decided to hide, but was eventually tracked down.  During this time, he allegedly pointed a gun at a deputy and was fatally shot.  

OSBI is investigating the case.

The name of the deputy hasn't been released.  

