OSBI investigating deputy-involved fatal shooting

By Michael Purdy

A 42-year-old man is dead, following a deputy-involved shooting in Ottawa County Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4 p.m., near 210 Road and 625 Road.

Authorities say Travis Baker is accused of stealing two vehicles and taking deputies on a car chase. After a short pursuit, Baker ditched the vehicle to run on foot.

Baker decided to hide, but was eventually tracked down. During this time, he allegedly pointed a gun at a deputy and was fatally shot.

OSBI is investigating the case.

The name of the deputy hasn't been released.