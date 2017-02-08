Opening dates have been announced for new Disney lands featuring Pandora (left) and Star Wars (right).

The opening date for Pandora: The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom has just been announced.

During the Walt Disney Company's Q1 FY17 Earnings Call, Disney CEO Bob Iger shared the news that the new land will debut on May 27, 2017.

February 7, 2017

Based on the 2009 sci-fi film, Pandora: The World of Avatar is expected to be the biggest expansion in Animal Kingdom's history.

In addition to an amazingly detailed setting guests will enjoy 2 new attractions: Avatar Flight of Passage and the Na’vi River Journey which will take you through the jungles and rainforests of Pandora.

There will also be themed restaurants and shopping when the area opens this summer.

During the same event Iger announced new details on the opening of Star Wars lands on both coasts.

Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World will debut their respective Star Wars-themed expansions in 2019.

The land will take guests to a new and never seen before gateway planet located in the Outer Rim; filled with familiar characters and locations based on stories from a galaxy far, far away.

Walt Disney World also announced the land's signature attraction: a new ride that allows guests to take control of the Millennium Falcon.

At 14 acres, the Star Wars-themed land is set to be the largest single-themed expansion in Walt Disney World history.