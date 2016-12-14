Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 10:00 a.m. Sunday, March 5, 2017

One dead, one critical following hit-and-run

So far, the driver is still on the loose

View Larger
Ambulance
MattGush
(Getty File Photo)

Related

Elderly man dies following south Tulsa auto-pedestrian collision
Auto-pedestrian accident fatality near Harvard on I-44
Get the KRMG app!

By Michael Purdy

Tulsa, Okla. —

A man was pushing a woman in a wheel chair across the street around 8 p.m. Saturday night, when they were hit by a truck.  

The incident happened near 11th and Garnett, but not at a crosswalk.  Tulsa police say the driver parked the vehicle, checked on the victims and then fled the scene.  

"We'll be looking for whoever was driving that pickup truck and fled," police said.  

The suspect left the vehicle at the scene.  Plus, investigators do have surveillance video of the incident.

So far, a description of the driver hasn't been released.   

We know the woman has been pronounced dead and the man is in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

 
 