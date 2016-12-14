One dead, one critical following hit-and-run

By Michael Purdy

A man was pushing a woman in a wheel chair across the street around 8 p.m. Saturday night, when they were hit by a truck.

The incident happened near 11th and Garnett, but not at a crosswalk. Tulsa police say the driver parked the vehicle, checked on the victims and then fled the scene.

"We'll be looking for whoever was driving that pickup truck and fled," police said.

The suspect left the vehicle at the scene. Plus, investigators do have surveillance video of the incident.

So far, a description of the driver hasn't been released.

We know the woman has been pronounced dead and the man is in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.