One American confirmed injured in Istanbul terrorist attack

People carry William Jacob Raak, 35, a Delaware business owner originally from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, on a stretcher as he returns back home at Ataturk Airport, in Istanbul, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Raak had been shot in the leg. A manhunt is on in Turkey as authorities work to identify the assailant who killed dozens of people in a crowded Istanbul nightclub during New Year's celebrations Sunday. (Faik Kaptan/ DHA - Depo Photos via AP)

By AP

The State Department has confirmed that a Delaware businessman originally from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, was one of nearly 70 people wounded during an attack on a New Year's Eve celebration in Istanbul.

WCAU-TV reports that the brother of William Jacob Raak says the 35-year-old was visiting friends in Istanbul. Michael Raak, of South Philadelphia, says his brother, a small business owner from Greenville, Delaware, called on New Year's Eve to say he had been shot in the leg.

Istanbul Gov. Vasip Sahin has said the attacker, armed with a long-barreled weapon, killed a policeman and a civilian outside the nightclub before entering and firing at people partying inside. At least 39 people, mostly foreigners, were killed and close to 70 others were injured.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry says two Jordanians were among the 39 people killed in the shooting attack at a crowded Istanbul nightclub.The ministry said in a statement that Jordanian diplomats have visited the six citizens wounded in the New Year's attack, whose conditions range from stable to critical.

The ministry earlier gave a higher death toll, which it blamed on confusion over the nationality of one victim. Jordan, a staunch U.S. ally, has been targeted for terror attacks by extremists in the past. Most recently, the Islamic State group made Jordan a focus after the kingdom joined the American-led coalition targeting the militants.