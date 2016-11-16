Oklahoma woman gets charged with unusual crime

By Michael Purdy

A woman was recently charged in Oklahoma with a count you don't see very often.

It turns out, fortune telling for a fee has been illegal in our state since 1915.

Oklahoma County court records show 52-year-old Sonia Marks recently learned that lesson the hard way. She has been charged with obtaining money under false pretenses and fortune telling for a fee.

"They want to turn this into some criminal act, which to me is just a joke," defense attorney Scott Adams told an Oklahoma City newspaper. "I wish someone could explain to me what is so horrible about someone reportedly being able to tell you what your future is."

Marks faces up to two years in prison if convicted.

